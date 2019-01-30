EPA expands public comment period on NW Indiana cleanup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EPA expands public comment period on NW Indiana cleanup

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - Federal regulators are expanding the public comment period for a proposed cleanup of the site of a former housing complex in northwestern Indiana.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had cancelled a Jan. 10 hearing on the cleanup of the West Calumet Housing Complex site due to the federal government shutdown.

The Post-Tribune reports the EPA has rescheduled that hearing for Feb. 19 at East Chicago's former Carrie Gosch School. It's also accepting public comments on the cleanup of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soils until March 13. That comment period had closed Jan. 14.

More than 1,000 people were forced from the housing complex in 2016 after tests found high lead levels in blood samples from some children and some yards with lead levels over 70 times the U.S. safety standard.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

