Benton Fire Department gets life-saving tools

BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire and Rescue has purchased new "Jaws of Life" type tools.

Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the new tools consist of "Cutters" which can cut through some of the toughest steel used on the newest cars, and "Spreaders" which can separate debris and create openings to move through. Each tool has a nearly two-hour run time, and twice the strength of the tools they are replacing.

The main significance of the replacements is that they run on battery, offering more mobility and ability to work quickly. Older tools operated on a hydraulic line attached to a truck.

The City was able to get a grant from an Illinois Public Risk Grant, which according to Chief Cockrum, was instrumental in getting the new devices.