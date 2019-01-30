Carterville under boil order until Friday

WSIL -- At the height of the outage Wednesday evening, nearly 6,500 people in Williamson County were without power.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire and Rescue has purchased new "Jaws of Life" type tools.
BENTON, Ill. -- Cold weather likely has some dreaming of skating or playing on a frozen pond, but experts say it rarely gets cold enough for any frozen body of water to safely hold human weight in our area.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Residents will remain under a boil-water order until 11:30 Friday morning. The issue stems from Wednesday's power outage and cold temperatures, which caused pipes and valves to freeze.
WSIL -- Residents and businesses in Carbondale are now under a Boil Water Order until further notice.
UNION CO., Ill. -- How cold is too cold to keep kids out of school?
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Several businesses were without power Wednesday morning, affecting their bottom line.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois State Senator Andy Manar (D - Bunker Hill) has introduced a proposal to provide $50 million for SIU to build a new building near the School of Medicine in downtown Springfield.
CRAINVILLE, Ill. -- The winter weather has made its presence felt in Southern Illinois, knocking power out to thousands of customers in Williamson County according to Ameren Illinois.
