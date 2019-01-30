Schools use quirky methods to announce weather closures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Schools use quirky methods to announce weather closures

Posted: Updated:

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Some school districts are bringing a little levity to this week's life-threatening cold in the Midwest with unorthodox school closure announcements.

The deadly arctic blast has prompted hundreds of school closures. Most districts announced them in typical fashion, via a website or the local airwaves.

But in Swartz Creek, Michigan, Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen created a video in which they don sunglasses and sing their closure announcement to the classic tune of "Hallelujah."

The Lee's Summit, Missouri, school district used Kansas City Royals baseball broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre to make their announcement .

In South Dakota, a video of a talking hot dog announced the Wednesday closure of the Parker School District. Superintendent Donavan DeBoer says he has several more ideas, but he's hoping for no more snow days.

