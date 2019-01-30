Illinois State Senator proposes $50M for SIU to expand in Springfield

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois State Senator Andy Manar (D - Bunker Hill) on Thursday introduced a proposal to provide $50 million for SIU to build a new building near the School of Medicine in downtown Springfield.

John Charles, the Director of Government & Public Affairs sent News 3 the following statement:

SIU is grateful for Senator Manar's support and his proposal that would provide $50 million to construct a new academic and research building in downtown Springfield. The proposal would allow the university to upgrade existing programs and establish new ones to benefit students and the Springfield community.

SIU has long had the goal of expanding its presence in Springfield. For many years we have developed plans to locate a satellite of the SIU School of Law in Springfield. A new facility could also provide an opportunity to expand educational opportunities for individuals and for SIU System offices and WSIU Public Broadcasting which recently acquired central Illinois PBS Stations to be housed there.

Springfield has always been the main campus for the SIU School of Medicine. For 50 years the School of Medicine has provided education, research, patient care and community service to the people and communities of central and southern Illinois. This new building would provide a facility for a collaborative approach for medical and healthcare research through an incubator that would include the spectrum of basic science, clinical and population health research, and would allow for the development, production, and dissemination of new products and services.

In the coming months, as a capital bill is formalized, the university looks forward to working with Senator Manar, our campus legislators and all members of the General Assembly, as well as the Governor's Office and local and county officials to improve opportunities for the Springfield and central/southern Illinois region.