Businesses impacted by power outage

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Several businesses were without power Wednesday morning, affecting their bottom line.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois State Senator Andy Manar (D - Bunker Hill) has introduced a proposal to provide $50 million for SIU to build a new building near the School of Medicine in downtown Springfield.
CRAINVILLE, Ill. -- The winter weather has made its presence felt in Southern Illinois, knocking power out to thousands of customers in Williamson County according to Ameren Illinois.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.
WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.
WSIL -- The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway. Some residents parked their cars a night beforehand to keep a spot in line.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- As bitterly cold air moves into the region, experts advise you to limit your time outdoors.
