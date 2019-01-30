Businesses impacted by power outage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Businesses impacted by power outage

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Several businesses were without power Wednesday morning, affecting their bottom line. 

Dave Armstrong is usually busy with customers stopping in at the Farm Fresh in Carterville, but Wednesday morning, business was slow. Even though power had been restored, Dave was on hold trying to get his point of sales system back up and running. 

"Without the computer systems, we can't process any cards-- credit cards, debit cards, (or) food stamps," said Armstrong. 

Some customers were able to pay in cash, but not many. Armstrong says the power outage, followed by technical difficulties, cost him more than a third of the day's sales, "By 11 a.m. I generally expect to have done considerably better than this." 

Bryan Riekena runs a small tech company down the road. Without power, there was very little activity at the office. 

"Most of our clients understand when they don't have power, they don't have service. So we haven't had a whole lot of service calls today. They will probably start coming in this afternoon," said Riekena. 

Dave was also hoping for sales to pick up so his bottom line wouldn't take another hit. He's just grateful the outage happened during a cold month so all the milk wouldn't spoil when the freezers didn't have power.

