'Red Line' puts Noah Wyle at center of police shooting drama

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Noah Wyle is back in Chicago for a TV drama that's far different than the 1990s hit "ER" that launched his career.

In CBS' limited series "The Red Line," Wyle's character loses his African-American husband in a mistaken police shooting.

Wyle choked up as he discussed "The Red Line," a title referring to the major train line that cuts through Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

He told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday that the script was the most moving piece of material he had ever read.

The drama's producers said the intent is to illuminate the perspectives of all those deeply affected by the shooting, from the victim's survivors to the officer and his family.

"The Red Line" debuts April 28 on CBS.

