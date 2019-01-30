Missouri district uses sports announcer to cancel classes

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City school district has again turned to a sports announcer to spread the word that it's canceling classes because of the weather.

Royals' broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre made the latest announcement for the Lee's Summit, Missouri, school district after declaring in a video posted to Twitter that "it's too cold outside." While bundled in a hat and coat, he also assigned students two homework assignments for Wednesday - "do something nice for somebody" and "have fun."

Other announcers to call off classes in the district this year are Steve Physioc , who's also a Royals broadcaster, Sporting Kansas City's Nate Bukaty and the Chiefs' Mitch Holthus.

The district is one of many across the state and Midwest to keep students home after a deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the region.

