Missouri district uses sports announcer to cancel classes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri district uses sports announcer to cancel classes

Posted: Updated:

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City school district has again turned to a sports announcer to spread the word that it's canceling classes because of the weather.

Royals' broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre made the latest announcement for the Lee's Summit, Missouri, school district after declaring in a video posted to Twitter that "it's too cold outside." While bundled in a hat and coat, he also assigned students two homework assignments for Wednesday - "do something nice for somebody" and "have fun."

Other announcers to call off classes in the district this year are Steve Physioc , who's also a Royals broadcaster, Sporting Kansas City's Nate Bukaty and the Chiefs' Mitch Holthus.

The district is one of many across the state and Midwest to keep students home after a deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.