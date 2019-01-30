Chicago Catholic school teacher charged with sex abuse

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 27-year-old Chicago Catholic schools teacher is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and battering a 13-year-old boy.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says 27-year-old Yesenia Rodriguez of Chicago has been suspended from St. Procopius School, where she has taught junior high since 2014. The archdiocese says the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services informed it of Rodriguez's arrest. She faces a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a misdemeanor battery count.

The archdiocese says Rodriguez will "remain away" from the school until the matter is resolved.

Rodriguez doesn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment. She was arrested Monday.

