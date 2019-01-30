St. Louis city, county merger would be tougher under bill

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Winning voter approval to merge St. Louis city and county would be tougher under new legislation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the group backing the plan, Better Together, wants a statewide vote on the merger, which would create the nation's 10th-largest metro. Organizers say the merger would save money and hope to raise $25 million to put the issue on the ballot in November 2020.

But Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, of St. Louis, says she hopes her legislation will ultimately lead to a scenario that would require 60 percent of the voters in St. Louis County and the city to vote in favor of the concept. Nasheed who's running for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, says the city and county should be "the deciding factor."

