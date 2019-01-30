Coroner: 12-year-old Kentucky boy dies in house fire

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (AP) - A 12-year-old Kentucky boy has died in an early morning house fire.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk told the Commonwealth Journal that the boy's body was found on his bedroom floor Wednesday morning after the flames were extinguished. He said two adults and a 5-year-old girl made it out of the home, though one adult was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Strunk did not release the names of those involved. No other information was immediately released.

Information from: Commonwealth Journal, http://www.somerset-kentucky.com

