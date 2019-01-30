Wind chills plummet to 57 below in Illinois amid deep freeze - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wind chills plummet to 57 below in Illinois amid deep freeze



SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Wind chills dipped as low as 57 degrees below zero in Rockford as bitter cold weather moved into Illinois .

The National Weather Service said Wednesday's weather in Illinois is "about as dangerously cold as it can be." The temperature was 23 below in Chicago and 13 below in Springfield and Champaign. Southern Illinois saw readings of zero and 3 below. The low temperatures come after schools, universities, museums, courts and other facilities across Illinois preemptively closed Wednesday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation. State and local officials have asked residents to stay indoors if possible and check on neighbors.

The frigid weather is expected to last through Thursday before temperatures are forecast to climb more than 60 degrees, to 45 on Monday in the Chicago area.

