Thousands without power across Williamson County

CRAINVILLE, Ill. -- The winter weather has made its presence felt in Southern Illinois, knocking power out to thousands of customers in Williamson County according to Ameren Illinois.

Spokesperson Brian Bretsch tells News 3 that there is an issue with a substation in Carterville and that Ameren crews are working to restore power.

According to Ameren's outage map, more than 6,500 people are without power across several towns in Williamson County, including Cambria, Carterville, Crainville, Energy and Marion.

The map estimates crews to fix the problem by around 9:30 a. m., but Bretsch says they need to find the source of the problem in order to give an accurate estimate.