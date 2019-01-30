Thousands without power across Williamson County

CRAINVILLE, Ill. -- The winter weather has made its presence felt in Southern Illinois, knocking power out to thousands of customers in Williamson County according to Ameren Illinois.
Spokesperson Brian Bretsch tells News 3 that there is an issue with a substation in Carterville and that Ameren crews are working to restore power.
According to Ameren's outage map, more than 6,500 people are without power across several towns in Williamson County, including Cambria, Carterville, Crainville, Energy and Marion.
The map estimates crews to fix the problem by around 9:30 a. m., but Bretsch says they need to find the source of the problem in order to give an accurate estimate.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.
WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.
WSIL -- The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway. Some residents parked their cars a night beforehand to keep a spot in line.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- As bitterly cold air moves into the region, experts advise you to limit your time outdoors.
WSIL -- A lawsuit accuses a SIU administrator of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse at his previous job.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A shelter in Mt Vernon is temporarily extending its services for anyone needing shelter from the cold.
