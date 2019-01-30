Bitter cold closes schools, makes homeless shelters overflow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Schools across Missouri have called off classes and homeless shelters are overflowing as temperatures plunge to dangerous lows.

KMBC-TV reports that the Kansas City Rescue Mission has been full for weeks. But on Tuesday, with wind chills headed to arctic levels, no one was being turned away.

Shelter worker Larry Hansen says everything is being done to "keep guys out of the detrimental effects of the winter." Eric Jaekels, who is currently homeless, was among those seeking shelter. He's slept in the cold before, but says the latest cold snap is "going to be deadly."

Schools stretching from St. Louis in the east, through central districts such as Columbia and into westers districts like Kansas City canceled Wednesday classes.

Trash collectors also suspended operations in several communities, including Columbia and the Kansas City area.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

