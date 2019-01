WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- With the rise of people using opioids and other drugs, groups are stepping up to help people find treatment options. The Williamson County Drug Reduction Education Awareness of Misuse or D.R.E.A.M. is working to help those battling addiction.

The group has a new pocket guide aimed to help. You can call 1-833-2FINDHELP or get a digital version by texting WDREAM to 72727. Visit them online here too.