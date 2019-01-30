Illinois drivers' services offices closed on Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois drivers' services offices closed on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois secretary of state facilities are closed Wednesday because of the severe cold weather .

Secretary of State Jesse White said Tuesday the anticipated weather will be dangerously cold.

Services that the office offers online will be available. Visitors to the secretary of state's website may change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers.

White says his staff will determine by noon Wednesday whether to re-open offices on Thursday. Online updates will be available.

