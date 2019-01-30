Cold to close many state, federal courthouses in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Among the things the arctic cold is freezing up temporarily in Illinois are the wheels of justice.

Many federal and state courthouses are closed Wednesday, with some closing Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the county courts shuttering as the cold descends are ones in Kane County. The chief judge for the circuit courts in suburban Chicago, Susan Clancy Boles, cited the "dangerous cold" for the decision to close both Wednesday and Thursday.

The chief judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Timothy Evans, also ordered its courts closed both days. Evans said he wants to ensure "nobody is placed in danger while traveling to and from court" in "anticipated historic cold temperatures."

The federal judicial district for northern Illinois is closing its courthouses in Chicago and Rockford on Wednesday.

