Instate tuition freeze proposed for University of Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The president of the University of Illinois is proposing to freeze tuition for in-state students for a fifth consecutive year.

The base annual tuition for Illinois freshmen would remain $12,036 in Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 in Chicago and $9,405 in Springfield under the proposal by Timothy Killeen.

Trustees will vote Thursday on the proposed rates and fees, which will remain constant for four years.

Room and board and mandatory fees will increase for new students in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago. Annual fees would increase by about 1 percent in Urbana-Champaign to $3,086 and by 3.6 percent to $3,308 in Chicago.

Room and board for a standard double occupancy room in Urbana-Champaign will go up by 1.5 percent to $10,774 per year and at UIC will run $11,260 a year, a 1.7 percent increase.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.