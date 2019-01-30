Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offering scholarships - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offering scholarships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees can apply for scholarships being offered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The cabinet says it will award up to 30 new scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 1. Information and applications are available online .

In addition to tuition assistance, scholarship recipients will have a chance to work during the summers and are guaranteed employment after graduation. Students agree to work one year for the cabinet for each year of scholarship assistance.

Scholarships in the bachelor's programs range from $6,200 to $6,600 per semester. For an associate's program in civil engineering technology, the scholarship is for $3,000 per semester.

Recipients will be notified in April.

