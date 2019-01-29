Community leaders open warming centers

WSIL -- With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.

John Steve, the director at the Herrin House of Hope, said there's a need for help in the community he serves.

"There were several individuals just waiting for the library to open and I said 'You've been walking around, haven't you?' and she said yeah," said Steve.

Steve adds his facility provides a handful of services to people in need, such as more than 140 meals a day, clothing donations, and food from the pantry.

But, his organization doesn't have a shelter in their building. That's why he was happy to hear of warming centers opening up in Herrin and across southern Illinois.

Du Quoin Mayor, Guy Alongi, tells News 3, the warming center in Du Quoin will remain open until Friday when temperatures are expected to be back above freezing.

"It's just a service that the city is going to provide to people who may need a place to stay warm," said Alongi.

Alongi is also asking residents to check on those who can't make it to a warming center, "We encourage the people to check in on the elderly at least twice a day."

While there are dozens of places people can find shelter this time, Steve hopes to find more solutions for those neighbors in need, "It's more of an eye awaking what more needs are needed to be addressed in our community."