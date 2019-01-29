Amtrak cancels trains in and out of Chicago

WSIL -- With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.
WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.
WSIL -- The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway. Some residents parked their cars a night beforehand to keep a spot in line.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- As bitterly cold air moves into the region, experts advise you to limit your time outdoors.
WSIL -- A lawsuit accuses a SIU administrator of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse at his previous job.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A shelter in Mt Vernon is temporarily extending its services for anyone needing shelter from the cold.
WSIL -- Washington Elementary in Marion is set to receive an award that designates it as a 2018 National ESEA Distinguished School. It's one of two schools in Illinois and 68 in the nation to receive the distinguished school award.
