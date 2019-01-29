Amtrak cancels trains in and out of Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amtrak cancels trains in and out of Chicago

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.

The trains departing from Carbondale to Chicago at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. are both canceled January 30 and 31.

Anyone planning to travel can check their train status by clicking here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Community leaders open warming centers

    Community leaders open warming centers

    Wednesday, January 30 2019 12:00 AM EST2019-01-30 05:00:15 GMT

    WSIL --  With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.

    WSIL --  With the cold temperatures in our area, many communities are opening public buildings and churches as warming centers.

  • Amtrak cancels trains in and out of Chicago

    Amtrak cancels trains in and out of Chicago

    Tuesday, January 29 2019 11:38 PM EST2019-01-30 04:38:18 GMT

    WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.

    WSIL -- Late Tuesday, Amtrak canceled all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday and most on Thursday due to the cold weather.

  • Red Cross calls for blood donations

    Red Cross calls for blood donations

    Tuesday, January 29 2019 9:57 PM EST2019-01-30 02:57:46 GMT

    WSIL -- The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.

    WSIL -- The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.