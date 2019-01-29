SIU official accused of hiding sexual assault reports

WSIL -- A lawsuit accuses a SIU administrator of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse at his previous job.

A group of people sued Ohio State University, claiming Dr. Richard Strauss sexually assaulted them.

Strauss worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998.

He died in 2005 and news outlets in Ohio report at least 150 people claim he sexually assaulted them.

The lawsuit mentions Dr. Ted Grace, the current director of Student Health Services at SIU.

He held the same title at Ohio State University in 1995 when, according to the lawsuit, a student, Steve Snyder-Hill, told Grace about a case where Snyder-Hill was assaulted by Strauss.

The lawsuit said Strauss denied the allegation and Grace didn't investigate further.

"Snyder-Hill said that Dr. Grace was taking Dr. Strauss's side and that Snyder-Hill felt helpless and powerless in this situation, because it was his word against Dr. Strauss's," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also said Grace lied about prior reports of abuse by Strauss.

Grace has worked at SIU since 2008.

He declined to comment on this story through an employee of the Student Health Services department.

A spokesperson for SIU also declined comment.