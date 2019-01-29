Mt. Vernon shelter offers help for people stuck in the cold

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A shelter in Mt Vernon is temporarily extending its services for anyone needing shelter from the cold.

Typically, Lifeboat Alliance only takes in people who have cleared background checks, but executive director Jennifer McArthy said they'll have security around the clock to perform background checks so people aren't stuck in the cold.

"I think a lot of times people live in residences where they may not have heat, they may not be able to afford the heat and they just get by," McArthy said. "And with this kind of weather, a person cannot just get by."

Lifeboat Alliance is located at 1717 Jefferson Avenue in Mt. Vernon.

McArthy said security will have extended hours until the weather warms up.