More than 100,000 lbs. of groceries given away

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry in Pinckneyville on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway.

Some residents even parked their cars Monday night to keep a spot in line. While others started the day early, like Diana Lashbrook.

She started her drive from Ina at 6 a.m., "We brought a second vehicle so we could leave and go to McDonald's or something, so we could stay warm without wasting all of our gas."

Once distribution started, vehicles were marked with the number of families inside, which indicated to the more than 30 volunteers how much food to load into the trunk.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank provided the more than 100,000 lbs. of food which included onions, potatoes, milk, cheese and chicken. Around 90% of the food that is donated to the Least of the Brethren food pantry comes from the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

St. Louis Area Foodbank President, Meredith Knopp, said the organization is excited to be in town helping with the event, which marked the organization's first January Food Fair in 43 years.

"Providing food, providing hope. A little bit of warmth on this really cold day," Knopp said. "So we want to feed those bellies and keep everyone nourished."

Meanwhile George Culley, Least of the Brethren Founder, called the donation close to record-breaking, "One of the greatest things to happen to Pinckneyville since the coal mines came here, men. I'm an old coal miner, too."

Those in line are just thankful for the extra help. "Without places like this, I wouldn't be able to survive," Lashbrook said.