Space heater safety reminder

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.

According to the Nation Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for 43 percent of U.S. home heating fires.

Firefighters with the Harrisburg Fire Department say if you'll be using a space heater in the coming days, plug them directly into the wall and DO NOT use use extension cords.

"The extension cords will not hold up to the wattage that the space heater needs and it'll actually overheat the wire and make it burn in two," said Dustin Gunning.

Firefighters also say to keep the heater at least three feet from anything that can burn and on a solid, flat surface.

When you are not using them, turn off your heaters and unplug them. This includes when you leave or go to sleep.