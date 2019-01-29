Working in the cold weather

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway. Some residents parked their cars a night beforehand to keep a spot in line.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Dozens of cars lined the streets outside of Least of the Brethren Food Pantry on Tuesday for a huge food giveaway. Some residents parked their cars a night beforehand to keep a spot in line.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Portable space heaters are a popular way way to supplement central heating, but they can be hazardous if not used with caution.
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- As bitterly cold air moves into the region, experts advise you to limit your time outdoors.
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. -- As bitterly cold air moves into the region, experts advise you to limit your time outdoors.
WSIL -- A lawsuit accuses a SIU administrator of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse at his previous job.
WSIL -- A lawsuit accuses a SIU administrator of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse at his previous job.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A shelter in Mt Vernon is temporarily extending its services for anyone needing shelter from the cold.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A shelter in Mt Vernon is temporarily extending its services for anyone needing shelter from the cold.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
WSIL -- Washington Elementary in Marion is set to receive an award that designates it as a 2018 National ESEA Distinguished School. It's one of two schools in Illinois and 68 in the nation to receive the distinguished school award.
WSIL -- Washington Elementary in Marion is set to receive an award that designates it as a 2018 National ESEA Distinguished School. It's one of two schools in Illinois and 68 in the nation to receive the distinguished school award.
HERRIN, Ill. -- The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the death investigation of 50 year-old Jeffery Ennis.
HERRIN, Ill. -- The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the death investigation of 50 year-old Jeffery Ennis.
WSIL (ABC) -- A recently discovered bug with Apple's FaceTime feature is raising privacy concerns.
WSIL (ABC) -- A recently discovered bug with Apple's FaceTime feature is raising privacy concerns.
WSIL -- Peaches, plums, and nectarines sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco have been included in a multi-state recall (which includes Kentucky) due to possible listeria contamination.
WSIL -- Peaches, plums, and nectarines sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco have been included in a multi-state recall (which includes Kentucky) due to possible listeria contamination.