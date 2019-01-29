Parson's plan for Missouri adult tuition grants questioned - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson's plan for Missouri adult tuition grants questioned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to offer scholarships for adults to study high-demand fields is meeting pushback from state senators.

Senate Education Committee members on Tuesday questioned whether a new scholarship is needed, why the state should pay for that job training and which programs would be covered.

Parson earlier this month proposed $22 million in grants to cover tuition for adults over age 25 with household adjusted gross incomes of less than $80,000.

The proposed scholarships are called Fast-Track Workforce Incentive grants. Republican Sen. Bob Onder says the proposal is being fast-tracked. He says he's not sure it's well thought out.

