Plunging temperatures send Illinois lawmakers home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Predicted severe weather conditions have forced the Illinois House to cancel sessions the rest of the week.

The House met Tuesday and adopted rules for the 101st General Assembly and adopted plans to receive Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget plans in an address scheduled for next month. The House calendar called for sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday night called for temperatures in Chicago as low as minus 28 (negative 33 degrees Celsius), with wind chills to minus 50 (negative 46 degrees Celsius). So leaders thought it better that lawmakers go home and avoid the out of doors.

The Senate met Tuesday and is still scheduled to convene Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.