Some Missouri schools call off classes due to bitter cold

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri schools are calling off classes for Wednesday because of plummeting temperatures.

The extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into a swath of states spanning from North Dakota to Missouri and into Ohio after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region earlier this week. Much of Missouri is under a wind chill warning or advisory, with wind chills expected to drop as low as minus 30 degrees (-22 Celsius) Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Schools calling off classes include Columbia, Cole County County R-V and Boonville R-I.

Pets also are at risk. KRCG-TV reports that animal control officers in Jefferson City will be conducting increased patrols looking for pets left outside in the cold.

