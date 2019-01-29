Former teacher charged with sexually abusing student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former teacher charged with sexually abusing student

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they have charged a former teacher with sexually abusing a student.

A statement from police says 47-year-old Daniel Tuttle was arrested Monday after turning himself in at the Harlan County jail. He is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old student last year.

Harlan County Schools told WYMT-TV that Tuttle was hired in 2016 as a JROTC instructor at Harlan County High School but was placed on administrative leave after the allegations were made last March and is no longer employed by the district.

After a nearly yearlong investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Tuttle on Jan. 8.

Online records at the Harlan County jail did not indicate whether Tuttle has an attorney.

