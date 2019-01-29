Sheriff: Man fatally shot woman before killing himself

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman before killing himself in southeast Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that police were summoned Saturday to what was initially believed to be a vehicle wreck. But upon arriving, officers found 56-year-old Lana Durham dead in the driver's seat. Police then found the body of 66-year-old Joseph Job nearby on the property.

The post says evidence showed that Job shot Durham and then turned the firearm on himself in what has been ruled a homicide-suicide. The post described their relationship as "estranged."

