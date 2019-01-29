University of Missouri to increase costs at 3 campuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is planning to raise the cost of food and housing at three campuses beginning next school year.

The Kansas City Star reports that university system officials approved the rate hikes for the Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla campuses on Monday.

The Columbia campus will be the only one with declining costs since officials approved lower room and board rates in November to attract more students.

University spokesman Christian Basi says the Kansas City campus will raise its predominant plan for food and dorm living by almost $300 a year, from about $10,330 to $10,630. Basi says the Rolla campus' rates will go up by about $225, and the St. Louis campus will hike rates by $200.

University officials plan to finalize the increases Feb. 7.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.