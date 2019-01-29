Washington Elementary recognized as National ESEA Distinguished School

WSIL -- Washington Elementary in Marion is set to receive an award that designates it as a 2018 National ESEA Distinguished School. It's one of two schools in Illinois and 68 in the nation to receive the distinguished school award.

The school has been recognized for closing the achievement gap between student groups. At Washington Elementary, they've been able to raise test scores, especially in lower income students.

The Illinois State Board of Education will send representatives from the school to Kansas City to be recognized at the Title One conference. Then, they will travel to Chicago to present and share how they increased the test scores.

