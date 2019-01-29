AK Steel to close mostly idled plant in eastern Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - AK Steel is closing an eastern Kentucky plant that was mostly idled more than three years ago.

The company said in a statement that it will close the Ashland Works plant by the end of 2019. The statement said the company continued to operate a single line with 230 employees after idling most of the plant, but has decided to increase its operating efficiency and lower its costs by completing the shutdown.

Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore told news outlets that although the move was expected, officials were hoping the plant would stay open. He said officials will try to help any workers who don't relocate and they are hopeful that another industry might move into the facility and offer jobs.

