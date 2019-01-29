Mississippi lighting factory to close after business sold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mississippi lighting factory to close after business sold

Posted: Updated:

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) - A.L.P. Lighting Components is closing a 68-worker factory in northwest Mississippi, after it sold the business to another company.

A.L.P. notified the Mississippi Department of Employment Security this month that it plans to start layoffs at its Olive Branch plant on March 8, with production ending by June 28.

The Niles, Illinois, company sold part of its business making plastic for lighting fixtures to Plaskolite in November.

Plaskolite spokesman David Dennis says the Columbus, Ohio, company bought some accounts and equipment from A.L.P., but isn't taking over factories or employees. Dennis says Plaskolite is shifting production to its own plants, including a 130-employee facility in Olive Branch. Dennis says Plaskolite will hire additional employees as it increases production.

A.L.P. didn't respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.