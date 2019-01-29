Snow plow fatally strikes man in suburban Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Snow plow fatally strikes man in suburban Chicago

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A snow plow struck and killed a man in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville.

Libertyville police say the village plow truck hit the man about 9:50 a.m. Monday and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials haven't identified the man. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Police say the snow plow driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

The accident happened as a winter storm moved across Illinois, bringing about 5 inches of snow to the region.

