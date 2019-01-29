Restaurant Report Card: January 28, 2019

WSIL -- Because of changes with the way health departments are doing restaurant inspections, we are wrapping up our Restaurant Report Card segment. These are inspection scores from December.

John John's Barbecue in Colp received an 86. One critical violation was found. The self closing door on the smoker needed to be repaired.

That was a four point loss. A light needed to be fixed too and several cleaning violations were found, including the area around the flat grill, the fryer and the floor. Rinse water was missing in the three compartment sink, which was a two point loss.

Also in Williamson County, Big Blues Que in Creal Spings got an 88. Two critical violations were noted. Four points were taken away because there was too much sanitizer solution in the three compartment sink. An addition four points were lost because the doors need need self closures. A handle needed to be repaired on the upright refrigerator.



The Jefferson County inspector gave the Sportsman's Club in Mt. Vernon a 93. There were no critical violations found. But points were taken away because of a buildup on the soda nozzles and face plate of the ice machine. Racks in the walk in fridge needed to be cleaned and there were signs of mildew on the door and wall of the walk in cooler.



Harbaugh's in Carbondale received a 94 from the Jackson County inspector. One critical violation was found, ham was not being kept cool enough at the time of the inspection. The problem was immediately fixed.

Block & Barrel Deli in West Frankfort was nearly perfect. The Franklin County inspector took away one point.