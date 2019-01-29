17-year-old dies in apparent accidental shooting in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

17-year-old dies in apparent accidental shooting in Missouri

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Friday night while the teen was visiting a Smithville home with several other people. Police say the teen was handling a handgun when it fired. Others at the home administered first aid until emergency crews arrived and attempted to revive the teen. But the teen was pronounced dead a short time later. His name wasn't immediately released.

Smithville Police Capt. Tony Roetman says that, "Unfortunately, it was an accident."

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

