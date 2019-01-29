Illinois fairgrounds venue renamed Coliseum of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum has a new name and is expected to reopen for this year's fair after being closed for repairs and renovations.

The State Journal-Register reports the facility that's home to horse shows and other events is now known as the Coliseum of Champions.

The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation held a naming contest that was open to members of Illinois 4-H, FFA and the Junior Horseman's Council. The winning entry was submitted by Emma Eathington of the Fairview Huskies 4-H, Elaina Kessler of the Clay City FFA and Kylie Neisler of Country Roots 4-H Club of Montgomery County.

The coliseum was built in 1901. It was closed in 2016 when engineers determined it was structurally unsafe and it hasn't been used for the past two state fairs.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.