Warming centers in southern Illinois

WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area. This list will be updated as we get more information. This information is from the cities and also from the state of Illinois.

Jackson County
Carbondale Warming Center
705 East College Street
Carbondale, IL 62901
8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Perry County
Du Quoin City Hall
300-398 E Poplar St.
Du Quoin, IL 62832
7 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Friday (open 24 hours)
If you need access to the warming center you can stop by the Du Quoin Police Department in person or call them at (618) 542-2131. 

Union County
Department of Human Services 
1000 N. Main Street Willow Hall, Suite A & B
Anna, IL 62906

Williamson County 
Department of Human Services
1107 West DeYoung Ste. 20
Marion, IL 62959

