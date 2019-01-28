Warming centers in southern Illinois

WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area. This list will be updated as we get more information. This information is from the cities and also from the state of Illinois.

Jackson County

Carbondale Warming Center

705 East College Street

Carbondale, IL 62901

8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Perry County

Du Quoin City Hall

300-398 E Poplar St.

Du Quoin, IL 62832

7 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Friday (open 24 hours)

If you need access to the warming center you can stop by the Du Quoin Police Department in person or call them at (618) 542-2131.

Union County

Department of Human Services

1000 N. Main Street Willow Hall, Suite A & B

Anna, IL 62906

Williamson County

Department of Human Services

1107 West DeYoung Ste. 20

Marion, IL 62959