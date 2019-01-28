Warming centers in southern Illinois

HERRIN, Ill. -- The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the death investigation of 50 year-old Jeffery Ennis.
WSIL (ABC) -- A recently discovered bug with Apple's FaceTime feature is raising privacy concerns.
WSIL -- With the cold temperatures heading our way, we are compiling a list of warming centers in our area.
WSIL -- Peaches, plums, and nectarines sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco have been included in a multi-state recall (which includes Kentucky) due to possible listeria contamination.
ANNA, Ill. -- The Union County Hospital is hoping to help people suffering with addictions here in southern Illinois with its new drug and alcohol detox program.
WSIL -- Many around the area are remembering a young softball star, who died last Thursday. Geri Ann Glasco was involved in a five-car crash in Lafayette, Louisiana.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is ramping up patrols for the coming days with snowfall in the forecast.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A man suspected of sexually assaulting young children faces new charges in Franklin County.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The California based Kapor Center, is bringing it's SMASH Academy college-prep program to Illinois, at two locations.
MARION, Ill. -- More than a thousand people showed up Saturday for the 9th Annual Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala.
