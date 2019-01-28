Fruit sold in Walmart, Aldi recalled due to listeria concern

WSIL -- Peaches, plums, and nectarines sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco have been included in a multi-state recall (which includes Kentucky) due to possible listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums. According to the FDA, the recall was a result of a routine sampling which revealed that products contained the bacteria. The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with a PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

Walmart

Nectarines and peaches were sold in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Aldi

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold are packaged in a two-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The possibly contaminated nectarines, peaches and plums were sold in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Virginia

Costco

The nectarines sold are packaged in a four-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212 in California stores.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Listeria organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.

