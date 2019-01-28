New program aimed to combat substance and alcohol addictions

ANNA, Ill. -- The Union County Hospital is hoping to help people suffering with addictions here in southern Illinois with its new drug and alcohol detox program.

A 2017 report by The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found 3 in 8 people struggled with illicit drugs, 3 in 4 people struggled with alcohol use, and 1 in 9 people struggled with illicit drugs and alcohol.

Chuck Sanders, the chief nursing officer at Union County Hospital in Anna explained drug and alcohol addiction can be very stressful.

He adds, beating the addiction alone can be difficult, "We have to have that person make that commitment to themselves and to their family for their livelihood."

Patients stay up to five days inside the hospital and receive medical attention while detoxing. "We don't just focus on one thing, we try to look at the patient realistically," says Sanders.

Officials with the Union County Hospital tell News 3, patients have to voluntarily seek the treatment.

If you're interested in going through the detox program, officials say all you have to do is come into the hospital.

The Union County Hospital is located at 517 N. Main Street, Anna, Illinois.