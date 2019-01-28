New charges filed against child sex abuse suspect

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A man suspected of sexually assaulting young children faces new charges in Franklin County.

Steven Sneed, 59, of West Frankfort is already in custody on charges filed in September, accusing him of crimes against three children under the age of 13 in July.

The new indictment details another incident between April 1 and August 22 where Sneed is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

He now faces four total charges, two of which are Class X felonies.

If convicted of the Class X felonies, he'll serve life in prison.