Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended themselves with wasp spray.

Brian Kelley was sentenced Monday to 10 years on one domestic assault charge and one year each on two other domestic assault charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.

KMIZ reports Kelley was convicted Nov. 29 of domestic assault. He was acquitted of conspiracy to murder his grandparents.

Kelley was accused of plotting with a friend to kill his grandparents. They cited Facebook messages between Kelley and a co-defendant Jared Bears as evidence of the murder conspiracy.

Defense attorneys said during the trial that the Facebook messages were a "fantasy."

Bears remains at large after he removed his electronic monitor while out on bond.

