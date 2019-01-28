ISP to increase patrols for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is ramping up patrols for the coming days with snowfall in the forecast. ISP says Troopers across the state will be checking their assigned patrol areas for stranded motorists, as temperatures could reach record lows and make traveling extremely dangerous. Please be particularly careful when approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing lights; please slow down, and if there is an adjacent lane and you can move over, do so.

"The men and women on patrol will be facing an extra degree of risk to protect the lives of all motorists in this severe weather," stated Acting Director Brendan Kelly. "The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer accidents, and the safer everyone will be. Please do them, and all first responders, a favor by staying home or if you must drive, do so with extra care."

Here are some easy safety tips to remember if travel is necessary in the coming days: