Police: Smithville teenager dies in accidental shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Smithville teenager dies in accidental shooting

Posted: Updated:

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Smithville police says the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy appears to be accidental.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Smithville Police Capt. Tony Roetman says officers called to a Smithville home late Friday found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

The Kansas City Star reports Roetman says the teenager was visiting the home with several other people. He was handling a handgun when the weapon fired, hitting him.

Others at the home administered first aid until police arrived.

Roetman says the shooting was an unfortunate accident. No other details were released on Monday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.