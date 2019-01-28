Locals remember softball standout Geri Ann Glasco

WSIL -- Many around the area are remembering a young softball star, who died last Thursday. Geri Ann Glasco was involved in a five-car crash in Lafayette, Louisiana. That's where the 24-year-old served as a Ragin' Cajuns' Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach at the University of Louisiana.

Glasco was born in Marion, Illinois on February 12, 1994, and her natural athleticism started to shine at Washington Middle School in Johnston City.

Erin Kuhnert was Glasco's JV junior high basketball coach and remembers her as an outgoing person, "She was just a light in this world. I mean, just everywhere that kid went, it just glowed."

She also recalls Glasco being a team player and cheering on other students during practice and games, "They would be up at the line shooting a free-throw or they would be so nervous about a race, I mean just every time 'you got this kid, c'mon I know it, you got this.'"

At that time, Kuhnert was fresh out of college and got closer with Glasco as her track coach, "I was taking them under my wing not just as a coach and teacher but as a big sister, mentor figure to them."

Kaitlyn Schutt was a grade younger than Glasco, but they became friends her first day at the middle school, "She just made a personal connection with everybody that she met. I think that’s kind what stuck out so much to everybody."

Glasco already had a state softball championship in 2005 before meeting Schutt, but led her and the team to another title in 2007 with an undefeated season.

"A team doesn’t go 27-0 just by chance, that doesn’t just happen," Schutt remembers. "We all put in amazing work and dedication, and we had Geri Ann there every step of the way."

Glasco went on to play softball in high school in Watkinsville, Georgia, and was named ESPN's National Gatorade Player of the Year. She also played at the college level all four years including in the Women's College World Series in 2015 before graduating the next year.

Kuhnert and Schutt say Glasco will be remembered as a positive person, a caring friend, and a devout Christian.

There will be a fundraiser on Monday, January 28 at Tap House 618 in Marion to benefit a scholarship in memory of Glasco from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Donations calls also be made directly to the to Natasha Watley Foundation-Glasco Family Fund, which will be used to aid and inspire young female coaches entering into the softball community.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 29 at the Second Baptist Church in West Frankfort (1902 East Oak Street). A private family committal service will follow.