Chicago schools to decide if classes will be in session

CHICAGO (AP) - The head of Chicago Public Schools says she won't "hesitate to cancel classes" in the nation's third-largest school district as subzero temperatures enter Illinois.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Monday that the district is monitoring this week's frigid forecast and will announce by 12 p.m. Tuesday whether classes will be in session Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says the forecast high of minus 14 on Wednesday in Chicago could beat the record coldest high of minus 11.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says while Monday's "snow is ending the cold is just beginning." He urged Chicagoans to check on their neighbors and take safety and security precautions. He says city agencies are making sure homeless people are in shelters or offered space in Chicago Transit Authority-provided warming buses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.