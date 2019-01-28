Man, woman's deaths in Missouri ruled homicide-suicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the deaths of a man and woman in southeast Missouri have been ruled a homicide-suicide.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that the determination was made after autopsies were conducted Saturday. The bodies of the man and woman were found at a residence near Notre Dame Regional High School.

No other details were immediately released, including the relationship between the man and woman and their names.

