Edelen files for governor ahead of Tuesday's deadline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Adam Edelen has filed to run for governor of Kentucky, promising an issues-based campaign that does not accept money from political action committees.

Edelen filed paperwork with the Secretary of State's office on Monday morning. He was joined by his running mate, Louisville businessman Gill Holland.

Edelen is the fourth Democrat to file for the office. Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and former state employee Geoff Young are also running. The deadline to file for statewide office in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin filed for re-election on Friday. He faces three challengers in the GOP primary. Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, who has criticized Bevin's leadership, announced Sunday night he would not run for governor in 2019.

